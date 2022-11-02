Bangladesh set revised target of 151 in 16 overs
Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs against India in the T20 World Cup as play resumed after a brief spell of rain here on Wednesday.
Chasing India's 184 for six, Bangladesh were 66 for no loss in seven overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground.
Liton Das was batting on 59 off 26 balls while Najmul Hossain Shanto was on 7.
Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain arrived at the Adelaide Oval.
