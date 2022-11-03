Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Tough test awaits leaders Napoli at Atalanta

It will be a very difficult match for us," Napoli forward Matteo Politano said. Champions AC Milan, who are third, trail the leaders by six points and will hope to make up some ground when they host Spezia on Saturday.

Napoli logo Image Credit: ANI

Napoli have swept to a five-point lead in Serie A on the back of an unbeaten 12-match run but that streak will be put to the test on Saturday when they travel to second-placed Atalanta. Napoli have scored at least four goals in seven of their games this season, with their prolific form in front of goal helping them qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League as group winners.

However, they are unlikely to underestimate Atalanta, who have lost just once in Serie A and have claimed 27 points from 12 games, a club record in the top flight. "We know Atalanta are in great shape ... It will be a very difficult match for us," Napoli forward Matteo Politano said.

Champions AC Milan, who are third, trail the leaders by six points and will hope to make up some ground when they host Spezia on Saturday. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma host Lazio in the Rome Derby on Sunday. Roma are fourth on 25 points, a point and a place above Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, who have kept seven clean sheets in Serie A this season, tied for the most with Juventus.

Roma and Lazio have Europa League ties to deal with on Thursday with spots in the next round up for grabs. Another huge clash on Sunday sees Juve host Inter Milan, with both sides determined not to fall further behind Napoli.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi will be without Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, whose return to action was cut short by a new injury. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will not be able to call on Paul Pogba, with the France midfielder set to miss the World Cup after failing to recover from knee surgery in time.

Inter are sixth on 24 points, with Juve seventh two points further back.

