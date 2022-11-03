Soccer-Germany's Werner to miss World Cup with ankle injury

Germany forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to an ankle injury, his club RB Leipzig announced on Thursday.

Werner, 26, was taken off in the first half of Leipzig's 4-0 Champions League group-stage win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. "Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022," the Bundesliga team said in a statement.

"A decision on his treatment will be made in the coming days." Werner, who has 24 goals in 55 appearances for the national team, was part of the Germany squad at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

