Soccer-Lazio's Sarri rues Midtjylland loss after Europa League exit

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 03:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was left to rue his team's drubbing at Danish side Midtjylland after they were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday. Lazio lost 1-0 at Feyenoord in their final Group F match and all four teams finished level on eight points with Lazio third, behind the Dutch side and Midtjylland.

"I think after this evening's match, we can't get too upset because it was a tough team that created five or six chances, so I have few regrets about this particular game," Sarri told Sky Sport Italia. Lazio lost 5-1 at Midtjylland in September and the Serie A club reimbursed their supporters who paid for tickets to watch the match.

"Our elimination was all down to the game with Midtjylland, we can afford to get one badly wrong in Serie A, but in the Europa League, one of six and you compromise everything, especially when goal difference comes into play," Sarri said. "Where we really got it wrong was in Denmark, which is why we are in third place behind them," he added.

