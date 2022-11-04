Left Menu

Asian Boxing C'ships: Amit Kumar advances to quarterfinal in 67 kg category

He will be facing Uzbekistan's Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja in the quarter-finals

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:40 IST
Amit Kumar. (Photo- BFI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxer Amit Kumar advanced to the quarterfinal of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships 2022 being held in Amman, Jordan after defeating Chinese Taipei's Zheng-Rong Huang in his round of 16 match of the 67 kg (Welterweight) category on Friday. The Indian defeated his opponent by 5-0.

"Quarters berth! Well done #AmitKumar #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). He will be facing Uzbekistan's Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, five-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa displayed his mettle in a hard-fought win and progressed to the quarter-finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday. As per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Thapa (63.5kg) was up against Mongolia's Byambatsogt Tuguldur in the pre-quarterfinal bout. Both the boxers went toe-to-toe since the beginning with their aggressive approach and landed some heavy blows on each other making it a very close contest.

In the end, it was the distinguished Indian boxer's experience and quick movement that helped him prevail over the opponent and secure a 3:2 victory by split decision in this fiercely contested bout. Thapa will now take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarter finals.

Later tonight, Ananta Chopade (54kg) and Etash Khan (60kg) will be in action against Japan's Tanaka Shogo and Thailand's Khunatip Pudnich respectively in their pre-quarter finals bout. Seven Indian women puligists including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina will be kicking off their campaign from the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg will be playing her first international tournament in the 75kg weight category as she takes to the ring against the 2016 World Champion, Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan. The six other boxers who will be in action are Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg).

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations. The event will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12.

India squad (as per Olympics.com): Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)

