Sri Lanka opt to bat against England

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 05-11-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 13:26 IST
Sri Lanka opt to bat against England
SL Vs ENG T20 WorldCup 2022 Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka elected to bat after winning the toss against England in a crucial T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan, while England went unchanged in their must-win game.

England needs to win this match to make the semifinals, while Sri Lanka is already out of contention.

Teams: England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

