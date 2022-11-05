Sri Lanka opt to bat against England

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka elected to bat after winning the toss against England in a crucial T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan, while England went unchanged in their must-win game.

England needs to win this match to make the semifinals, while Sri Lanka is already out of contention.

Teams: England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)