Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach
Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:37 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.
"Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed on a deal to bring him to Wolves," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Jeff Shi
- Wolverhampton
- Wolves
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Khelo Football hosts Premier League Scouts in India via ProSoccer Global's Workshop
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Soccer-Ten Hag insists he does not save his best players for the Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE HOSTS INDIAN STUDENTS FROM GISB IN UK FOR STUDY TOUR
Soccer-Madley to referee Premier League game four years after sacking