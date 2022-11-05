Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:37 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

"Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed on a deal to bring him to Wolves," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

