Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach

Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

"Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed on a deal to bring him to Wolves," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

