Left Menu

Cricket-England into World Cup semi-finals, champions Australia out

Spinner Adil Rashid had Nissanka caught at the long on boundary by substitute fielder Chris Jordan to take his first wicket of the tournament and Sri Lanka fell apart, scoring 25 for five over the last five overs. Openers Alex Hales and Buttler put on 75 for the first wicket before the England skipper was dismissed for 28 by Chamika Karunaratne's fine diving catch at deep midwicket off the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:39 IST
Cricket-England into World Cup semi-finals, champions Australia out
England held their nerves to clinch a crucial win. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

England qualified for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a nervy victory by four wickets over Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match on Saturday, sending hosts and defending champions Australia out of the tournament in the process. Superb death bowling from Mark Wood (3-26) and Sam Curran restricted Sri Lanka to 141 for eight and although they made heavy work of it, England reached their target with two balls to spare when Chris Woakes cracked a four through backward point.

The 2010 champions claimed a spot in the last four along with Group 1 winners New Zealand and will play the runners up from Group 2, who will be decided on Sunday, in Adelaide on Thursday. "I'm not a great watcher and I didn't enjoy that at all," England captain Jos Buttler said of the tense finish.

"We know we had to find a way to win it and thankfully we did. We get through to a semi-final which is really exciting." Australia had needed a Sri Lanka upset to keep alive their chance of progressing but those hopes looked to have been dashed when Pathum Nissanka was dismissed for 67 in the 16th over of the Asia Cup champions' innings.

Nissanka clubbed Ben Stokes for the first of his five sixes from the second ball of the innings and by the end of the 15th over Sri Lanka were 116 for three and looking good for a decent score at a ground where chasing can be hard. Spinner Adil Rashid had Nissanka caught at the long on boundary by substitute fielder Chris Jordan to take his first wicket of the tournament and Sri Lanka fell apart, scoring 25 for five over the last five overs.

Openers Alex Hales and Buttler put on 75 for the first wicket before the England skipper was dismissed for 28 by Chamika Karunaratne's fine diving catch at deep midwicket off the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga removed Hales caught and bowled for 47 soon afterwards before Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali followed cheaply to leave England wobbling on 111-5 in the 15th over.

The victory target was never much more than a run a ball away, however, and Stokes (42 not out) and Woakes (five not out) got them across the line in the final over on 144 for six. "It was an amazing fight but we could have done better in the batting part," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

"We played good cricket in patches (over the tournament) but we had a lot of injuries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022