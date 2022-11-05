Left Menu

Soccer-England's Chilwell says he will miss World Cup with hamstring injury

England's Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar with an injury, the Chelsea fullback said on Saturday after scans showed he had suffered significant damage to his hamstring. Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:06 IST
Soccer-England's Chilwell says he will miss World Cup with hamstring injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England's Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar with an injury, the Chelsea fullback said on Saturday after scans showed he had suffered significant damage to his hamstring.

Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. The 25-year-old grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground. He was helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff and was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches. The Premier League club confirmed on Saturday that he had "suffered a significant injury".

Chilwell, who was a part of England's Euro 2020 squad, missed a chunk of last season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament but had returned to Chelsea's first team fold this season with 13 appearances in all competitions. "Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine," Chilwell wrote on

Twitter .

"Unfortunately, this won't be possible following my scan results. I'll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP." Chelsea said Chilwell would begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department.

The news comes as another blow to England with the team also set to miss the services of Chelsea's Reece James, who was ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee injury he picked up in their game against AC Milan. England are also sweating on the fitness of Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022