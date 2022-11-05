Rugby-Italy kickstart autumn series with 49-17 win over Samoa

Italy began their autumn test campaign in scintillating fashion with a 49-17 hammering of Samoa in Padua on Saturday. Tries from Juan Ignacio Brex, Pierre Bruno and Monty Ioane gave Italy a 28-0 lead going into the break, with full back Tommaso Allan in fine form with two conversions and two of the hosts' three penalty goals.

Ioane went over again four minutes into the second half while Allan converted once more before Samoa finally got going and responded with a try of their own from Ulupano Seuteni to get on the board. Samoa had experience in their side, especially in the form of former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and former Wallabies centre Duncan Paia'aua, who made his debut as a replacement, after both players switched their allegiance to Samoa.

Paia'aua also scored a try for Samoa in the second half, finishing a passing move and exploiting a hole in the defensive line while Theo McFarland scored a late try, but by then it was far too late as Italy ran away with the victory. Italy will face Australia and South Africa later this month.

