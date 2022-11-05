Left Menu

Rugby-Imposing All Blacks show their power with 55-23 win over Wales

The All Blacks proved an imposing force from start to finish, moving quickly to temper the anticipatory mood of a sold-out Cardiff crowd and reinforce their status as the game’s superpower. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 05-11-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 22:41 IST
Rugby-Imposing All Blacks show their power with 55-23 win over Wales
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor all scored two tries apiece to lead New Zealand to a dominant 55-23 win over Wales in their test at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. The outstanding Ardie Savea and replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho got the other tries as the All Blacks outscored their hosts eight tries to two in a winning start to their three-test British tour, while Richie Mo’unga kicked over one penalty and four conversions and Beauden Barrett the last two conversions.

Debutant winger Rio Dyer and captain Justin Tipuric went over for Wales with Gareth Anscombe adding the other 13 points with his boot, having been moved to fullback from flyhalf in a late change to the starting line-up when Leigh Halfpenny pulled out. The All Blacks proved an imposing force from start to finish, moving quickly to temper the anticipatory mood of a sold-out Cardiff crowd and reinforce their status as the game’s superpower. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022