Ice hockey-Ovechkin breaks Howe's record for most goals with one team

The 37-year-old Russian winger whacked a mighty slap shot on a power play past goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, with assists from team mates Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha, bringing the home crowd to their feet inside Capital One Arena.

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin broke Hall of Famer Gordie Howe's record for the most goals scored with a single National Hockey League (NHL) franchise on Saturday, earning his 787th career goal in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes. The 37-year-old Russian winger whacked a mighty slap shot on a power play past goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, with assists from team mates Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha, bringing the home crowd to their feet inside Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin, who was Washington's first overall pick in 2004, sits behind Canadian greats Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) on the all-time scoring list. He holds the record outright for most power play goals. "Most goals ever with the same team. How blessed are we? Thank you Alex," team owner Ted Leonsis wrote on Twitter.

