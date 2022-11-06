Baseball-Astros beat Phillies 4-1 to clinch World Series
The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday to claim their second World Series title in six years, taking the best-of-seven series 4-2.
Yordan Alvarez powered the Astros to the win with a sixth inning three-run homer.
