Ledecky posts world record in 1,500 free at World Cup meet

The world record was the 17th by Ledecky since 2013, her second in short course 25-metre pool and second set in Indianapolis. Her time at 800 metres, 800.58, nearly broke Belmontes world record for that distance.I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself after last week, Ledecky said.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 06-11-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Katie Ledecky swam to a world record of 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds in the 1,500-meter freestyle in a World Cup meet.

The previous record of 7:59.34 by Spain's Mireia Belmonte had stood since 2013.

Indianapolis is one of three stops on the World Cup circuit organised by FINA, the world governing body for aquatic sports. The previous two were at Berlin and Toronto.

The 25-year-old Ledecky won by nearly 10 seconds over silver medalist Summer McIntosh, a 16-year-old Canadian. The American earned a $10,000 bonus. The world record was the 17th by Ledecky since 2013, her second in short course (25-metre pool) and second set in Indianapolis. She set the world record in long course (50-metre pool) in the 1,500 freestyle with a time of 15:20.48 in this natatorium on May 16, 2018.

She lowered the world record in the short course 1,500 freestyle to 15:08.24 last week in Toronto. Her time at 800 metres, 8:00.58, nearly broke Belmonte's world record for that distance.

''I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself after last week,'' Ledecky said. ''Having the fans here cheering me on meant a lot.'' Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship golds, both the most by a female swimmer. AP SSC SSC

