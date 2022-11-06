Soccer-Late Olise winner earns Palace rare away win at West Ham

Michael Olise scored a 94th-minute goal as Crystal Palace earned a first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory over a sloppy West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, but the home side were aggrieved that they did not get a late penalty. Olise netted the decisive goal when his shot from the edge of the box took a big deflection and looped into the back of the net for Palace's first away success since April.

They climb to ninth in the table with 19 points from 13 games, while West Ham are in 15th with 14 points from 14 games. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead in the 20th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box, but the home side lacked rhythm in a poor performance that will be frustrating for manager David Moyes.

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer's error gifted possession to Eberechi Eze and he slipped Wilfried Zaha in on goal, the latter’s powerful shot arrowing into the net in the 41st. With the score at 1-1, West Ham thought they should have had a chance to potentially win the game with 10 minutes left when substitute Michail Antonio appeared to be pulled back in the box by Marc Guehi. Referee Paul Tierney awarded a spot kick but changed his decision after a review.

