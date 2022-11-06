Left Menu

Athletics-Kenyan Lokedi wins in New York on marathon debut

Updated: 06-11-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:42 IST
Kenyan Sharon Lokedi pulled away in the final kilometres to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday in two hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds, producing a dazzling marathon debut despite hot and humid conditions.

Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 and world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia took third.

The year's final marathon major dished out the pain as the normally crisp and mild New York autumn conditions were replaced with heat hovering around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2°C), among the hottest conditions in the race's history.

