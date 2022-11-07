Left Menu

Soccer-Superb Kostic helps Juve to beat Inter 2-0

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 03:18 IST
Soccer-Superb Kostic helps Juve to beat Inter 2-0

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win. Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime.

The visitors continued the pressure in the first minutes of a second half that created opportunities for a Juventus counter-attack. Kostic took advantage of a cleared Inter corner and raced into the box, where Adrien Rabiot guided the assist elegantly into the lower right corner in the 52nd minute.

Juventus could have doubled the lead after 63 minutes but Danilo's goal from a set piece was revoked after a VAR decision due to a handball. Kostic then fed an unmarked Nicolo Fagioli on the other side of the box six minutes before full-time for the second goal.

Juventus are fifth on 25 points, level with Roma in sixth and 10 behind leaders Napoli. Inter are seventh on 24 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022