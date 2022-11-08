Left Menu

'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced. Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, has also been embroiled in accusations of corruption during his tenure.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:10 IST
'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter
Sepp Blatter Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, has also been embroiled in accusations of corruption during his tenure. He was cleared of fraud by a Swiss court in June. The prosecutors have appealed the ruling. "It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it," Blatter said of Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host the tournament.

He said FIFA in 2012 amended the criteria it used to select host countries in light of concerns over the working conditions at tournament-related construction sites in Qatar. "Since then, social considerations and human rights are taken into account," he said.

Blatter said he will be watching the tournament, which kicks off in less than two weeks, from his home in Zurich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022