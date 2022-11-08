Left Menu

Soccer-Mexico confirm forward Corona will miss World Cup due to injury

The Mexican medical staff were hopeful "Tecatito" could join Mexico's training camp on Nov. 14 or 15 despite the LaLiga club saying he would only return in December. "After the relevant communication between Gerardo Martino and Jesus Manuel Corona, the player will not be able to be integrated into the Mexico squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup," FMF said on a statement.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from an ankle injury, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Tuesday. Corona, who has scored 10 goals in 71 appearances for Mexico, underwent surgery after fracturing his left ankle while training with Sevilla in August.

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino, who named Corona in his 31-man preliminary squad for Qatar, travelled to Seville earlier this month to asses Corona's fitness after Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli said the 29-year-old would not be fit for the finals. The Mexican medical staff were hopeful "Tecatito" could join Mexico's training camp on Nov. 14 or 15 despite the LaLiga club saying he would only return in December.

"After the relevant communication between Gerardo Martino and Jesus Manuel Corona, the player will not be able to be integrated into the Mexico squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup," FMF said on a statement. "His recovery process has not been completed following the injury suffered in August this year."

Martino is also keeping an eye on another key player striker Raul Jimenez, who suffered a groin injury in September. Mexico will play Iraq on Wednesday and Sweden on Nov. 16 in their final warm-up matches before kicking off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against Poland. They will also face Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

