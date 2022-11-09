Soccer-Mourinho laments Roma's lack of firepower

Left Menu

"I am expecting a very difficult game against a very good side who gave us two really tough matches last season.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 04:15 IST
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho bemoaned the lack of goalscorers at his disposal as the injury list continues to grow at the Serie A club who are struggling to keep up with their rivals in the standings. Mourinho is without midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini for the trip to Sassuolo on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was injured in the 1-0 defeat by Lazio on Sunday, a defeat which left Roma sixth in the table on 25 points, 13 behind leaders Napoli.

Players such as striker Paulo Dybala, midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Ebrima Darboe, and defender Leonardo Spinazzola are all still injured. Dybala and Pellegrini are the two top scorers for Roma this season, with seven and four goals respectively. "At home, there have been three games where we have not scored: Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio. (all 1-0 losses) I can have a little cry now, can't I?" Mourinho told reporters on Tuesday.

"The other coaches just cry, cry, cry and I never do it, so I need to be allowed to do it occasionally too." Mourinho was wary of the challenge of facing mid-table Sassuolo, as Roma have not beaten them away in their last four league meetings.

"I am expecting a very difficult game against a very good side who gave us two really tough matches last season. And this season, they have even more talent than they did last season," the Portuguese coach said. "But I expect my lads to bring all the energy possible to ensure we get back to smiling again because we haven't done that for the last two days."

