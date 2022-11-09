Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Brazil's Interlagos circuit, the penultimate round of the 22-race season. Lap distance: 4.309km. Total distance: 305.909km (71 laps)

2021 pole position: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes (winner of Saturday sprint) 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes, 1:10.540 seconds (2018) Start time: 1800GMT/1500 local

Note: The weekend will be run to the Sprint format, with qualifying on Friday for Saturday's 100km sprint race that determines Sunday's starting grid. BRAZIL

Three current drivers have won in Brazil: Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2013, 2017), Hamilton (2016, 2018, 2021), Max Verstappen (2019). Brazil has been on the calendar since 1973, starting at Interlagos before moving to Rio de Janeiro and returning to Sao Paulo. The circuit is named after Brazilian driver Jose Carlos Pace, who won there in 1975 and died in 1977.

Hamilton clinched his first title in Brazil with McLaren in 2008 following an overtake on the last corner of the final lap. Sunday will be the 49th world championship grand prix in Brazil, and 39th at Interlagos. Michael Schumacher won a record four times at the Sao Paulo circuit.

There is no Brazilian driver on the starting grid. The country has produced six race winning drivers and three world champions. SPRINT

Points are awarded to the top eight on Saturday. The other two Sprint races of 2022 were at Italy's Imola in April and Austria's Red Bull Ring in July. Both were won by Verstappen.

TITLE Both titles have been won by Red Bull, with Verstappen taking the drivers' crown in Japan on Oct. 9 and the team winning the constructors' for the first time since 2013 in Austin on Oct. 23.

RACE WINS Red Bull have won 16 of 20 races, with five one-twos, and Ferrari the rest.

Red Bull have won nine races in a row, equalling their best ever run in 2013. Verstappen has won 14, a record for most victories in a single season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has won three times, Perez twice and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz once. Verstappen is chasing his 35th career win.

Hamilton has a record 103 wins and 190 podiums from 308 starts. The seven-times world champion last won a race in Saudi Arabia in December and is now on the longest streak of his career without a win. Ferrari have won 242 races since 1950. McLaren have 183 wins, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 91.

POLE POSITION Leclerc has had nine poles this year, Verstappen six, Sainz three, Perez and Mercedes' George Russell one each. Hamilton has a record 103, most recently in Saudi Arabia last year.

FASTEST LAP Eight drivers have taken fastest laps this season.

5 - Verstappen (Imola, Miami, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands) 3 - Leclerc (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia)

- Perez (Spain, Azerbaijan and Italy) - Russell (Singapore, Austin, Mexico)

2 - Sainz (Canada, France) - Hamilton (Britain, Hungary)

1 - Lando Norris (Monaco), Guanyu Zhou (Japan) MILESTONE

Verstappen has a record 416 points this season, three more than the previous highest tally set by Hamilton in 2019. Alpine's Fernando Alonso is making his 19th start at Interlagos, equalling retired Brazilian Rubens Barrichello for most starts at the circuit. The Spaniard won both his titles at Interlagos in 2005 and 2006.

