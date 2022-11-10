Left Menu

Motor racing-Williams give Sargeant Saturday practice slot in Brazil

Williams will give American Logan Sargeant a practice outing in Brazil this Saturday as the 21-year-old chases super-licence points to ensure he can race for the Formula One team next season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 00:21 IST
Motor racing-Williams give Sargeant Saturday practice slot in Brazil
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Williams will give American Logan Sargeant a practice outing in Brazil this Saturday as the 21-year-old chases super-licence points to ensure he can race for the Formula One team next season. Sargeant took part in Friday first practice sessions at his home U.S. Grand Prix and in Mexico and will take regular race driver Alex Albon's car for Saturday's second practice at Interlagos.

Brazil is a sprint weekend, with qualifying on Friday for a short race on Saturday which determines the starting grid for Sunday's main event. Williams' head of vehicle performance Dave Robson recognised it was a first for a non-race driver to take part in a Saturday session.

"However, the experience that Logan will get is invaluable, and giving him another opportunity is a good investment in his future," he said. Completing 100km in a practice session is worth one super-licence point but Sargeant failed to go the distance in Mexico due to red flags.

He is also due to take part in practice in the season-ending Abu Dhabi race next week. Williams have said Sargeant will join Albon in their lineup next season providing he secures the necessary licence points.

The American is third in the Formula Two championship with one round remaining and on course to achieve the target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022