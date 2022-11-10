Motor racing-Williams give Sargeant Saturday practice slot in Brazil

Williams will give American Logan Sargeant a practice outing in Brazil this Saturday as the 21-year-old chases super-licence points to ensure he can race for the Formula One team next season. Sargeant took part in Friday first practice sessions at his home U.S. Grand Prix and in Mexico and will take regular race driver Alex Albon's car for Saturday's second practice at Interlagos.

Brazil is a sprint weekend, with qualifying on Friday for a short race on Saturday which determines the starting grid for Sunday's main event. Williams' head of vehicle performance Dave Robson recognised it was a first for a non-race driver to take part in a Saturday session.

"However, the experience that Logan will get is invaluable, and giving him another opportunity is a good investment in his future," he said. Completing 100km in a practice session is worth one super-licence point but Sargeant failed to go the distance in Mexico due to red flags.

He is also due to take part in practice in the season-ending Abu Dhabi race next week. Williams have said Sargeant will join Albon in their lineup next season providing he secures the necessary licence points.

The American is third in the Formula Two championship with one round remaining and on course to achieve the target.

