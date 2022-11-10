Left Menu

Soccer-Kane taken off due to tiredness, says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he substituted Harry Kane during Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup loss to Nottingham Forest because of tiredness, allaying concerns about a possible injury to the England captain before the World Cup. Kane, who was taken off before the hour mark, has started all 21 of Spurs' games this season in all competitions.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 10:45 IST
Soccer-Kane taken off due to tiredness, says Conte
Antonio Conte Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he substituted Harry Kane during Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup loss to Nottingham Forest because of tiredness, allaying concerns about a possible injury to the England captain before the World Cup. Kane, who was taken off before the hour mark, has started all 21 of Spurs' games this season in all competitions. The 29-year-old also played the full 90 minutes in both of England's Nations League games in September.

With England set to face Iran in their Group B opener on Nov. 21, an injury to Kane would have been a major setback for Gareth Southgate's squad. "It was a problem of tiredness," Conte told reporters. "Really, really tired and yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy.

"But he's okay, it's only fatigue but it's normal because Harry played every game. When you have a player like him it's difficult to decide you don't play with him." Conte said Kane was not the kind of player who would step back from his club commitments with the World Cup on the horizon.

"Other players maybe they could tell me, 'I'm tired and don't want to play and help the team'," Conte said. "Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man."

Spurs host Leeds United in the league on Saturday in their last game before the season breaks for the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022