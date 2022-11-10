WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season

Left Menu

The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because no official announcement about the rule changes has been made.The leagues competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:40 IST
Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA. Coaches will be able to challenge one time per game, regardless of whether the challenge is successful or not. The team can use its challenge to get an instant replay review of a foul called on its own team, an out-of-bounds violation or a goaltending call. The new transition take foul, in which a team deliberately fouls a player to stop a fast break, will award one free throw to the team that gets fouled, which can be shot by anyone on the court, as well as give the ball to the offensive team. The player who committed the foul will also be assessed a foul.

