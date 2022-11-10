Left Menu

Soccer-Struggling Southampton appoint Jones to replace Hasenhuettl

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:01 IST
Soccer-Struggling Southampton appoint Jones to replace Hasenhuettl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Southampton have appointed former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League side said on Thursday, days after sacking Ralph Hasenhuettl with the team languishing in the relegation zone.

Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left the south-coast club in 18th place after picking up only three wins from 14 league games and they will need Welshman Jones to turn their fortunes around quickly. "I'm really proud to be given this opportunity," Jones said in a statement.

"Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I've dreamt of that since I've become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it's run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me." The former Brighton & Hove Albion and Yeovil Town player ended a second spell as manager of Luton, having previously been in charge from 2016-19 - a period during which he guided them from League Two to League One.

An unsuccessful 18-month spell with Championship side Stoke City followed before Jones returned to Luton in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022