Soccer-Struggling Southampton appoint Jones to replace Hasenhuettl

Southampton have appointed former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League side said on Thursday, days after sacking Ralph Hasenhuettl with the team languishing in the relegation zone.

Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left the south-coast club in 18th place after picking up only three wins from 14 league games and they will need Welshman Jones to turn their fortunes around quickly. "I'm really proud to be given this opportunity," Jones said in a statement.

"Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I've dreamt of that since I've become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it's run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me." The former Brighton & Hove Albion and Yeovil Town player ended a second spell as manager of Luton, having previously been in charge from 2016-19 - a period during which he guided them from League Two to League One.

An unsuccessful 18-month spell with Championship side Stoke City followed before Jones returned to Luton in 2020.

