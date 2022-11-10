PDP postpones Youth Convention for possible India-Pakistan T20 WC final

Left Menu

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the party has postponed its youth convention scheduled for Sunday in view of the possibility of India taking on Pakistan in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.PDP Youth Convention scheduled for 13th Nov has been postponed because of the likelihood of an India- Pak cricket match, the PDP president tweeted.She expressed hope that, in the the likelihood of an India-Pakistan final, the authorities in Kashmir take it just as game.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the party has postponed its youth convention scheduled for Sunday in view of the possibility of India taking on Pakistan in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

''PDP Youth Convention scheduled for 13th Nov has been postponed because of the likelihood of an India- Pak cricket match,'' the PDP president tweeted.

She expressed hope that, in the the likelihood of an India-Pakistan final, the authorities in Kashmir take it just as game. ''Hope LG admin & police sportingly treats it as a game & not an excuse to crackdown on young boys in the Valley,'' she added. Several persons were booked last year for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

