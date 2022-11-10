Left Menu

Rugby-Porter and Ribbans get their chance for England against Japan

Leicester's Guy Porter will start at outside centre for England against Japan on Saturday while Northampton lock David Ribbans will make his debut and Jack van Poortvliet starts at scrumhalf in the team named by Eddie Jones on Thursday. Porter, who has two caps from the summer tour of Australia, will play outside the Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell partnership, with Manu Tuilagi dropping to the bench.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Porter, who has two caps from the summer tour of Australia, will play outside the Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell partnership, with Manu Tuilagi dropping to the bench. Sam Simmonds will start at number eight as Billy Vunipola also moves to the replacements, while there is also a return for winger Jonny May in place of Joe Cokanasiga, who drops out of the matchday squad.

England team to play Japan at Twickenham (15.15GMT) 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps) 14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps) 13. Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps) 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 98 caps) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps) 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 14 caps) 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 40 caps) 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 53 caps) 4. David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, uncapped) 5. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 16 caps) 6. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 59 caps) 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 42 caps) 8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps) Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens, 69 caps) 17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps) 18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps) 19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) 20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps) 21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 118 caps) 22. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 49 caps) 23. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 47 caps)

