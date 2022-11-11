Left Menu

Motor racing-Alonso confident Aston Martin can beat Alpine in 2023

The double world champion signed a multi-year contract with the Silverstone-based team in August. With two races to go, Aston Martin are battling Alfa Romeo, Haas and AlphaTauri for sixth in the 10-team constructors' championship, while Alpine are fighting to stay ahead of McLaren in fourth.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 01:21 IST
Motor racing-Alonso confident Aston Martin can beat Alpine in 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Fernando Alonso said he was confident his future Formula One team Aston Martin can finish ahead of his current one, Alpine, next season despite trailing them by more than 100 points this year.

Alonso is replacing retiring four-times champion Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin after a two-year stint with Renault-owned Alpine, who brought him back to the grid in 2021 after two seasons out. "100%," the 41-year-old Spaniard told reporters when asked if he thought Mercedes-powered Aston Martin could turn things around after finishing behind the French team this year and last.

"Aston Martin are not here to finish fifth, or sixth, or fourth in the constructors' championship. They are here to win the world championship and that's what we'll be trying to do in 2023 and 2024," he said ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The double world champion signed a multi-year contract with the Silverstone-based team in August.

With two races to go, Aston Martin are battling Alfa Romeo, Haas and AlphaTauri for sixth in the 10-team constructors' championship, while Alpine are fighting to stay ahead of McLaren in fourth. Alonso said for Alpine to beat McLaren it was a case of "seeing the chequered flag" -- something that has not happened to him as often as he would like with five retirements including the last race in Mexico.

Even so, he said he was happy with his two years at the French manufacturer -- who as Renault took him to his two world titles in 2005 and 2006 -- and very grateful for the chance they gave him to return to Formula One. Alonso has previously said he felt more wanted by Aston Martin than by his current employers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022