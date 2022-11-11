Soccer-Roma's Karsdorp wants explanation from Mourinho

AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp's agent Johan Henkes said on Thursday he wants an explanation from manager Jose Mourinho about his comments that one of his players had betrayed his team mates. Mourinho said on Wednesday that a Roma player had shown a poor attitude during their 1-1 Serie A draw at Sassuolo.

The Portuguese manager declined to name the player, but Italian media reported that it was Dutchman Karsdorp. "We are surprised at Mourinho's statements, which point to Rick, without Mourinho or AS Roma mentioning Rick's name. We want an explanation from the club about the trainer's words and how he did it," Henkes told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

"That's not how you treat a player who has been playing for AS Roma for five years." Netherlands international Karsdorp joined Roma in 2017 from Feyenoord and has played 11 games for them this season.

