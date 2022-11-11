FACTBOX-Rugby-Women's World Cup final
Key facts about Saturday's women's Rugby World Cup final between England and New Zealand: * England are on a 30-match winning streak, a record for women's rugby, dating back to a 2019 loss to New Zealand in San Diego.
* England have never beaten New Zealand in a World Cup match, losing four finals (2002, 2006, 2010, 2017) and a semi-final. * New Zealand are on an 11-match winning streak going back to their tour of Europe last year, when they lost two tests to England and two to France.
* New Zealand have been defeated in only two of 37 World Cup games over seven tournaments and have never lost a final. WHEN
Saturday, Nov 12. Kickoff 7.30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT)
WHERE Eden Park, Auckland (capacity 50,000)
MATCH OFFICIALS Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)
Assistants: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), Aurelie Groizeleau (France) TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
ENGLAND Nickname: Red Roses
World ranking: 1 World Cup wins: 2 (1994, 2014)
Coach: Simon Middleton Captain: Sarah Hunter
Team: 15-Ellie Kildunne, 14-Lydia Thompson, 13-Emily Scarratt, 12-Holly Aitchison, 11-Abby Dow, 10-Zoe Harrison, 9-Leanne Infante, 8-Sarah Hunter, 7-Marlie Packer, 6-Alex Matthews, 5-Abbie Ward, 4-Zoe Aldcroft, 3-Sarah Bern, 2-Amy Cokayne, 1-Vickii Cornborough Replacements: 16-Lark Davies, 17-Maud Muir, 18-Shaunagh Brown, 19-Cath O'Donnell, 20-Poppy Cleall, 21-Sadia Kabeya, 22-Claudia MacDonald, 23-Tatyana Heard
NEW ZEALAND Nickname: Black Ferns
World Cup wins: 5 (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017) World ranking: 2
Coach: Wayne Smith Captains: Ruahei Demant, Kennedy Simon
Team: 15-Renee Holmes, 14-Ruby Tui, 13-Stacey Fluhler, 12-Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11-Portia Woodman, 10-Ruahei Demant, 9-Kendra Cocksedge, 8-Charmaine McMenamin, 7-Sarah Hirini, 6-Alana Bremner, 5-Chelsea Bremner, 4-Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 3-Amy Rule, 2-Georgia Ponsonby, 1-Phillipa Love. Replacements: 16-Luka Connor, 17-Krystal Murray, 18-Santo Taumata, 19-Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20-Kennedy Simon, 21-Ariana Bayler, 22-Hazel Tubic, 23-Ayesha Leti-l'iga
PREVIOUS MEETINGS New Zealand wins: 18
England wins: 10 Draws: 1
LAST FIVE MEETINGS 2021 - England 56-15 New Zealand (Northampton)
2021 - England 43-12 New Zealand (Exeter) 2019 - New Zealand 28-13 England (San Diego)
2017 - New Zealand 41-32 England (Belfast) 2017 - England 29-21 New Zealand (Rotorua)
