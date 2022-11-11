Carabao Cup: Man City to host Liverpool in blockbuster matchup

It will be the clash of English clubs when the top-two teams from the last season of the English Premier League (EPL) will square off against each other in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Friday at the Etihad Stadium. The two teams will face off just a few days after the 2022 World Cup championship match at the end of December. Prior to Liverpool defeating Chelsea on penalties to win the trophy last season, City had won four straight League Cup championships.

After being held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Wednesday, Liverpool, who have struggled domestically this season, defeated Derby County on penalties as per ESPN. Manchester City had to fight hard to defeat Chelsea in the third round.

Although Liverpool defeated City 1-0 in the Premier League last month thanks to a late goal from Mohamed Salah, it was City's lone loss in all competitions this season. Manchester United, who defeated Aston Villa 4-2 in the decisive third-round encounter on Thursday, will host Championship leaders Burnley at Old Trafford in one of the remaining 16 games.

Meanwhile, a Premier League matchup between Newcastle United and Bournemouth will take place at St. James' Park. The games will take place the week beginning December 19. December 18 will see Qatar host the World Cup Final.

Full Carabao Cup 4th round draw: Wolves vs. Gillingham, Southampton vs. Lincoln City, Blackburn Rovers vs. Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth, Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Manchester United vs. Burnley, MK Dons vs. Leicester City, and Charlton Athletic vs. Brighton (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)