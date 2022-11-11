Left Menu

Carabao Cup: Man City to host Liverpool in blockbuster matchup

The two teams will face off just a few days after the 2022 World Cup championship match at the end of December. Prior to Liverpool defeating Chelsea on penalties to win the trophy last season, City had won four straight League Cup championships.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:56 IST
Carabao Cup: Man City to host Liverpool in blockbuster matchup
Carabao Cup (Photo: Twitter@ManCity). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It will be the clash of English clubs when the top-two teams from the last season of the English Premier League (EPL) will square off against each other in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Friday at the Etihad Stadium. The two teams will face off just a few days after the 2022 World Cup championship match at the end of December. Prior to Liverpool defeating Chelsea on penalties to win the trophy last season, City had won four straight League Cup championships.

After being held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Wednesday, Liverpool, who have struggled domestically this season, defeated Derby County on penalties as per ESPN. Manchester City had to fight hard to defeat Chelsea in the third round.

Although Liverpool defeated City 1-0 in the Premier League last month thanks to a late goal from Mohamed Salah, it was City's lone loss in all competitions this season. Manchester United, who defeated Aston Villa 4-2 in the decisive third-round encounter on Thursday, will host Championship leaders Burnley at Old Trafford in one of the remaining 16 games.

Meanwhile, a Premier League matchup between Newcastle United and Bournemouth will take place at St. James' Park. The games will take place the week beginning December 19. December 18 will see Qatar host the World Cup Final.

Full Carabao Cup 4th round draw: Wolves vs. Gillingham, Southampton vs. Lincoln City, Blackburn Rovers vs. Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth, Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Manchester United vs. Burnley, MK Dons vs. Leicester City, and Charlton Athletic vs. Brighton (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022