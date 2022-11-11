Anvvi Dahhiya wins 12th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf C'ship

Anvvi Dahhiya, all of 14, claimed the title at the 12th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship here on Friday.

The three-day championship saw 125 women golfers aged between 10 years and 80 years vying for tops honours at the sprawling greens of Delhi Golf Club.

Dahhiya scored 230 to walk away with the champion's trophy, while 13-year-old Ayesha Gupta and 17-year old Renee Rane finished first and second runners-up with scores of 236 and 240, respectively.

