FACTBOX-Cricket-Twenty20 World Cup final

Key facts about Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan: WHEN

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) WHERE

Melbourne Cricket Ground (capacity 100,024) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) ENGLAND

T20 world ranking: 2 T20 World Cup wins: 1 (2010)

Coach: Matthew Mott Captain: Jos Buttler

Squad: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. ROAD TO THE FINAL

Super 12 - Beat Afghanistan by five wickets (Perth) Super 12 - Lost to Ireland by five runs (DLS) (Melbourne)

Super 12 - Match against Australia washed out (Melbourne) Super 12 - Beat New Zealand by 20 runs (Brisbane)

Super 12 - Beat Sri Lanka by four wickets (Sydney) Semi-final - Beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide)

PAKISTAN T20 world ranking: 3

T20 World Cup wins: 1 (2009) Coach: Saqlain Mushtaq

Captain: Babar Azam Squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

ROAD TO THE FINAL Super 12 - Lost to India by four wickets (Melbourne)

Super 12 - Lost to Zimbabwe by one run (Perth) Super 12 - Beat Netherlands by six wickets (Perth)

Super 12 - Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS) (Sydney) Super 12 - Beat Bangladesh by five wickets (Adelaide)

Semi-final - Beat New Zealand by seven wickets (Sydney) PREVIOUS T20 MEETINGS

Pakistan wins: 9 England wins: 17

Tie: 1

