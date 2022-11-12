Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-Twenty20 World Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 12:36 IST
FACTBOX-Cricket-Twenty20 World Cup final
Pakistan Vs England T20 WorldCup Final Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Key facts about Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan: WHEN

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) WHERE

Melbourne Cricket Ground (capacity 100,024) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) ENGLAND

T20 world ranking: 2 T20 World Cup wins: 1 (2010)

Coach: Matthew Mott Captain: Jos Buttler

Squad: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. ROAD TO THE FINAL

Super 12 - Beat Afghanistan by five wickets (Perth) Super 12 - Lost to Ireland by five runs (DLS) (Melbourne)

Super 12 - Match against Australia washed out (Melbourne) Super 12 - Beat New Zealand by 20 runs (Brisbane)

Super 12 - Beat Sri Lanka by four wickets (Sydney) Semi-final - Beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide)

PAKISTAN T20 world ranking: 3

T20 World Cup wins: 1 (2009) Coach: Saqlain Mushtaq

Captain: Babar Azam Squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

ROAD TO THE FINAL Super 12 - Lost to India by four wickets (Melbourne)

Super 12 - Lost to Zimbabwe by one run (Perth) Super 12 - Beat Netherlands by six wickets (Perth)

Super 12 - Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS) (Sydney) Super 12 - Beat Bangladesh by five wickets (Adelaide)

Semi-final - Beat New Zealand by seven wickets (Sydney) PREVIOUS T20 MEETINGS

Pakistan wins: 9 England wins: 17

Tie: 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022