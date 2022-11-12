Left Menu

Australia beat Sweden 4-0 in women's soccer friendly

Skipper Sam Kerrs 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.Foord doubled Australias lead on 51 minutes and also netted in the 78th, five minutes after Mary Fowlers deflected strike.Foord said the teams strategy has greatly developed over the past 12 months to better balance the teams tactics.I feel like weve finally come together, found that sweet spot, Foord said.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-11-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 14:42 IST
Australia beat Sweden 4-0 in women's soccer friendly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals on Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women's soccer friendly.

Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr's 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Foord doubled Australia's lead in 51 minutes and also netted in the 78th, five minutes after Mary Fowler's deflected strike.

Foord said the team's strategy has greatly developed over the past 12 months to better balance the team's tactics.

''I feel like we've finally come together, found that sweet spot,'' Foord said. ''We want to be an attacking team, want to be aggressive, and we play our best when we're like that.'' It was the fourth meeting between the teams in less than two years. Sweden edged Australia 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal, won a group stage match 4-2, and drew 0-0 in a pre-tournament friendly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022