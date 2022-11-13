Left Menu

Soccer-All-star Bayern beat Schalke to go into winter break in top spot

The Bavarians, who fielded a starting line-up consisting entirely of World Cup-bound players, scored once in either half with Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and with Germany international Jamal Musiala delivering both assists. Bayern's sixth consecutive league win -- and 10th across all competitions -- lifted them to 34 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, 2-1 winners at Werder Bremen.

Champions Bayern Munich eased past Schalke 04 2-0 on Saturday to make sure of top spot going into the World Cup break as they hunt a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga crown. The Bavarians, who fielded a starting line-up consisting entirely of World Cup-bound players, scored once in either half with Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and with Germany international Jamal Musiala delivering both assists.

Bayern's sixth consecutive league win -- and 10th across all competitions -- lifted them to 34 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, 2-1 winners at Werder Bremen. Freiburg and Union Berlin, both on 27, face each other on Sunday. Bayern had the upper hand from the start but it was not until Musiala, who at 19 is the youngest Bayern player to reach 100 league matches, combined well with Germany team mate Serge Ganbry for the lead in the 38th minute.

The teenager, who also has nine league goals, then delivered his sixth assist of the season for Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting, who had earlier come close with a glancing header, to tap in seven minutes after the restart. The 33-year-old forward is himself in fine form going into the World Cup with 11 goals in all competitions, including six in the league.

The Bundesliga goes into a prolonged break following this weekend's matches due to the start of the World Cup in Qatar next weekend and will resume on Jan. 20.

