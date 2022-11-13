Rugby-Telea double sees All Blacks hold off feisty Scotland challenge

New Zealand debutant Mark Telea scored two tries to help the tourists claw their way back from nine points down to see off a feisty Scotland 31-23 in Sunday's test at Murrayfield. The All Blacks outscored their hosts by four tries to two but for large parts of the game were on the back foot, recovering in the final 15 minutes to keep up their unbeaten 32-test, 117-year unbeaten record against the Scots.

New Zealand raced into 14-0 lead after seven minutes but the Scots rallied to score 23 unanswered points to lead 23-14 in the second half before the All Blacks regained the initiative to win the game. Samisoni Taukei'aho and Scott Barrett scored New Zealand's other tries while Jordie Barrett put over 11 points with the boot. A penalty try and intercept effort from Darcy Graham were Scotland's scores plus three penalties and two conversions from Finn Russell. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

