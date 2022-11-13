Left Menu

Rugby-Telea double sees All Blacks hold off feisty Scotland challenge

New Zealand debutant Mark Telea scored two tries to help the tourists claw their way back from nine points down to see off a feisty Scotland 31-23 in Sunday’s test at Murrayfield.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:58 IST
Rugby-Telea double sees All Blacks hold off feisty Scotland challenge
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

New Zealand debutant Mark Telea scored two tries to help the tourists claw their way back from nine points down to see off a feisty Scotland 31-23 in Sunday's test at Murrayfield. The All Blacks outscored their hosts by four tries to two but for large parts of the game were on the back foot, recovering in the final 15 minutes to keep up their unbeaten 32-test, 117-year unbeaten record against the Scots.

New Zealand raced into 14-0 lead after seven minutes but the Scots rallied to score 23 unanswered points to lead 23-14 in the second half before the All Blacks regained the initiative to win the game. Samisoni Taukei'aho and Scott Barrett scored New Zealand's other tries while Jordie Barrett put over 11 points with the boot. A penalty try and intercept effort from Darcy Graham were Scotland's scores plus three penalties and two conversions from Finn Russell. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022