Former Brazil coach Scolari confirms he's retiring

Scolari said he expects to return to Athletico next year in an executive position but that he will no longer be in charge of a team.Scolari, whose former clubs include Chelsea, has been talking about ending his coaching career since August.As well as his World Cup title with Brazil, Scolaris Portugal was beaten by Greece in the final of Euro 2004.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:19 IST
Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002 and took Portugal to the final of the European Championship in 2004, confirmed his retirement as a club coach. The 74-year-old Brazilian made his farewell after Athletico's 3-0 home win on Sunday against Botafogo in the final round of the Brazilian championship. That victory secured the team sixth spot and a place in next year's Copa Libertadores.

“This has been my life. I end this chapter very well,” an emotional Scolari said after the match. Scolari said he expects to return to Athletico next year in an executive position but that he will no longer be in charge of a team.

Scolari, whose former clubs include Chelsea, has been talking about ending his coaching career since August.

As well as his World Cup title with Brazil, Scolari's Portugal was beaten by Greece in the final of Euro 2004. A career low point came when Germany humiliated tournament host Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup.

Scolari unexpectedly took Athletico to the Copa Libertadores final, with the southern Brazil team losing to Flamengo in the decider on Oct. 29. He was initially signed to work as a technical director at the club.

“I lived everything I never expected to live in soccer,'' Scolari said Sunday. ''And I finish it today.”

