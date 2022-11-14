Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi unlikely to play home Tests against England, New Zealand after knee injury resurfaces

Afridi's knee injury resurfaced during England's chase in his side's T20 WC final while taking a catch. He could only deliver 2.1 overs out of his four

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:42 IST
Shaheen Afridi unlikely to play home Tests against England, New Zealand after knee injury resurfaces
Shaheen Afridi. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is unlikely to be available for the Test series against England and New Zealand through December-January after he injured his right knee during his side's ICC T20 World Cup final against England on Sunday. As per ESPNCricinfo, Pakistan side faces another phase of Shaheen being out of the game for a significant length of time. An official diagnosis is expected only after the Pakistan team returns home.

Afridi was in any case, expected to sit on bench during the England Test series starting from next month. That was a part of his gradual return from the original knee injury that he had faced during a series against Sri Lanka in July. In the time for T20 World Cup, Shaheen completed his rehab and became a part of Pakistan's squad for the tournament. While he struggled during the first two matches, he started to regain his rhythm later and played a vital role in his side's journey to the final. With a total of 11 wickets, he was Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The injury resurfaced during the 13th over of England's chase while he took a running catch to dismiss batter Harry Brook. He was helped off the field by the physio and doctor. Shaheen returned and tried to bowl the remainder of his spell, but could not carry on after bowling one ball. He could bowl only 2.1 overs out of his four overs. His right knee is currently believed to be in a brace. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that it will take some time to make a proper assessment of the injury and give more information. Shaheen will be flying back home via Mumbai with the rest of the side on Monday.

Pacer Haris Rauf could get his shot in red-ball cricket for the first time as replacement of the pace spearhead. PCB's handling of his injury has faced immense criticism. After the series against Sri Lanka, he travelled with the side to the Netherlands with hopes that he would recover, but the swelling worsened and he was announced to be out of action for four to six weeks. He also travelled to UAE for Asia Cup and another attempt was made to get his rehab going. But the medical scans confirmed an injury in posterior cruciate ligament. It was decided that he would travel to the UK for further rehab and work with doctors on the PCB Medical panel. This caused him to miss the Asia Cup and seven-match T20I series against England at home in September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022