Rugby-Wales call up uncapped duo after Rowlands, Lydiate injuries
Wales will be without lock Will Rowlands and loose-forward Dan Lydiate for their tests against Georgia on Saturday and Australia after both suffered injuries in the 20-13 victory over Argentina. Lydiate has a broken arm after being forced off in the first half of Saturday’s clash at the Principality Stadium and Rowlands hurt his shoulder.
Coach Wayne Pivac has called up teenage Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins and 23-year-old second rower Rhys Davies as cover. Both players are uncapped and will remain with the squad for Wales’ final match of the autumn series against the Wallabies on Nov. 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Italian mafia kingpin captured in Argentina - police
EXCLUSIVE-Argentina set to permit wheat export delays amid drought - sources
Rugby-Argentina add seven players to squad for November tests
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Soccer-Messi on World Cup mission in 'Last Dance' for Argentina and more
Rugby-England name three uncapped players for Argentina, Farrell and May included