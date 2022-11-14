Left Menu

Rugby-Wales call up uncapped duo after Rowlands, Lydiate injuries

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 23:17 IST
Rugby-Wales call up uncapped duo after Rowlands, Lydiate injuries

Wales will be without lock Will Rowlands and loose-forward Dan Lydiate for their tests against Georgia on Saturday and Australia after both suffered injuries in the 20-13 victory over Argentina. Lydiate has a broken arm after being forced off in the first half of Saturday’s clash at the Principality Stadium and Rowlands hurt his shoulder.

Coach Wayne Pivac has called up teenage Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins and 23-year-old second rower Rhys Davies as cover. Both players are uncapped and will remain with the squad for Wales’ final match of the autumn series against the Wallabies on Nov. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022