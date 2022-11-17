Left Menu

Soccer-Oliveira backs Uruguay to advance from tough World Cup group

"Even though for many we're not favourites, we're going to have a great World Cup." But Oliveira, 25, said the Uruguayan team were not thinking too far ahead as they prepare for their opening game against South Korea on Nov. 24.

Soccer-Oliveira backs Uruguay to advance from tough World Cup group
Uruguay left back Mathias Oliveira said they were in one of the most evenly-matched groups at the World Cup alongside Portugal, Ghana and South Korea but is confident his team can make a deep run in the tournament. The Napoli defender said Uruguay must focus on their strengths to make it to the knockouts from Group H.

"It's the most even group... there could be surprises. We have to be attentive, go game by game and try to dream and see how far we get," Oliveira told reporters in Abu Dhabi. "Even though for many we're not favourites, we're going to have a great World Cup." But Oliveira, 25, said the Uruguayan team were not thinking too far ahead as they prepare for their opening game against South Korea on Nov. 24.

"We haven't seen much of South Korea over the last few days. We've worked more on the pitch, but when we go to Qatar we're going to study (them) in more depth," Oliveira said. "We have to see the strengths of the team we have in front of us and their mistakes, to analyse them and try to be able to win... it's going to be very physical."

Uruguay's training on Thursday was halted following the news that goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa's mother had died. Sosa will head home and return in time for the team's campaign. "The player will travel with a member of the Executive Committee so that he is not alone and have help in the procedures of the entire trip... He will return on Sunday," said the president of the Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) Ignacio Alonso.

Uruguay travel to Qatar on Saturday.

