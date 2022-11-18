Indian boxers Urvashi Singh, Sarjubala Devi to headline Pro Boxing show in Colombo

Decorated Indian pugilist Sarjubala Devi and pro boxer Urvashi Singh will headline the Pro Boxing show in Colombo on November 26. Urvashi is set to take on Thai national champion Thanchanok Phanan in a 10-round contest. The fight, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC), has two titles up for grabs -- the WBC International Super Bantamweight title as well as the WBC Asia Silver title.

In the co main event, Sarjubala Devi, a silver medallist in the 2014 AIBA World Boxing Championship in Korea and a former Youth World Boxing gold medallist, will clash with another Thai boxer Khwunchit Khunya (4-12) in a 4-round flyweight contest.

Oksana Semenishina, WBC International Secretary from Lithuania will serve as the supervisor for the title fight.

The 27-year-old Urvashi, who had turned pro in 2018, has a 9-3 record that includes six Knock Out wins.

"I have watched Phanan's videos, I know how she moves, I don't think I'll need 10 rounds. I should be able to comfortably win by a KO in the 6th round,'' Urvashi was quoted as saying in a media release.

Her opponent, the 20-year-old Phanan (12-4) has been competing in the international circuit for the past few years. She lost by a 7th round stoppage last month against Singapore boxer and reigning WBC Asia Super Bantam champion Samantha Quek.

Sarjubala, who has represented Indian at the Olympics, had turned pro in January this year. The Manipuri fighter had made an impressive debut in professional boxing with a solid unanimous decision victory against Lulu Kayage of Tanzania in Dubai in February.

"It's been an emotional few months for me because it's been almost 6 months since I made my debut in Dubai. A few injuries along the way disrupted my plans. I am good now, I am am really excited to fight here in Colombo on the 26th,'' Sarjubala said. She has now signed a fight management contract with International Matchmaker Roshan Nathanial.

The event also features a WBC Asia Continental title defence by Delhi boxer Sachin Dekwal (11-1) against Philippino boxer Jules Vitriano (11-5).

The event, which is sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council (IBC), and is being promoted by well-known Dubai based Boxing Promoter Dunstan Paul Rozairo of DJMC Events and International Matchmaker Roshan Nathanial, who is also the Technical Director of DJMC Events. The event features eight international fights.

IBC President Brigadier PKM Raja said ''We are thankful to DJMC Events, Mr. Rozairo and Roshan for the wonderful work they are doing with Indian women boxers. Getting this show to Sri Lanka is a huge step in promoting boxing in South Asia.''

