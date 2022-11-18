Left Menu

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Toss delayed due to rain in Wellington

"Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains. Stay tuned for further updates," BCCI tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:51 IST
Sky Stadium (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In the first game of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, the toss has been delayed due to rain here at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday. "There is a 81 per cent of chance at 7 PM Wellington Time (11:30 AM IST). The match is slated to start at 12 PM IST. The chance of rain gets significantly reduced as the day progresses, but there is still 49 per cent chance of rain," As per AccuWeather.

"Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains. Stay tuned for further updates," BCCI tweeted. Just five days after the T20 World Cup came to an end India and New Zealand are ready to lock horns on Kiwi soil. Hardik Pandya would be leading Team India in the T20I series.

New Zealand's transition into a new era as their selectors opted against picking two of their stalwarts in Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, the latter because he no longer has a central contract. There have been opportunities for people like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and Umran Malik, among others in the Indian team. Shubman Gill is another young person who has been selected for the team.

India squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.New Zealand squad for T20Is: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner. (ANI)

