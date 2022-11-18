Left Menu

India end Asian Airgun Championship with two more gold medals

In a show of complete dominance, India won 25 of the 28 events in the competition schedule over eight days.

Indian shooters after winning medals in 15th Asian Airgun Championship (Image: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
India concluded their engagements at 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu with a total of 25 gold medals, including the two available on the final day in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Junior and Senior events. Manu Bhaker-Samrat Rana and Rhythm Sangwan-Vijayveer Sidhu won those titles respectively. In a show of complete dominance, India won 25 of the 28 events in the competition schedule over eight days.

On Friday, Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu completely outshot Kazakhstan's Valeriy Rakhimzhan and Irina Yunusmetova 17-3 in the Air Pistol Mixed Team final. They had topped the qualification round with a score of 579 with the Kazakhs finishing second with 577, thereby setting up the gold medal clash. A second Indian pair of Shiva Narwal and Yuvika Tomar also made it to one of the bronze medal matches, finishing fourth in qualifying with a score of 573. They eventually went down 6-16 to a Korean pair to miss out on a medal.

In the Junior Air Pistol Mixed Team, the Indian duo of Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana shot 578 in qualification to finish second behind Uzbekistan's Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov, who shot 579. They turned the tables on the Uzbek duo in the final however with a crushing 17-3 victory. Like in the seniors, India's second pair in the event, Sagar Dangi and Esha Singh also made it to one of the two bronze medal matches, finishing third in qualification with a score of 576. However, they too lost out going down 14-16 in a tight contest against Korea's Lee Seungjun and Yang Jiin.(ANI)

