Left Menu

German soccer boss criticizes FIFA on human rights campaigns

And human rights are universal and binding all over the world. Neuendorf said Germany was cooperating with other European federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games to protest against discrimination.Its not a political statement, because its a statement for human rights, said Neuendorf, who added if it was banned, I would be quite prepared to accept a fine as well. AP KHS KHS

PTI | Al-Ruwais | Updated: 19-11-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 09:43 IST
German soccer boss criticizes FIFA on human rights campaigns
Bernd Neuendorf Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf has criticized FIFA for its attempts to restrict national teams' political activities when it comes to human rights.

Speaking at Germany's first news conference in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, Neuendorf said on Friday he was particularly annoyed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino's letter two weeks ago urging teams to ''focus on the football'' and leave political issues aside.

''That the topic of human rights should now no longer play a role, that we are now concentrating here on football only, that irritated us to a certain extent and disturbed us,'' Neuendorf said.

He added the federation had to send a signal to show it will not be silenced.

Neuendorf also referred to FIFA's decision to ban the Denmark team from bearing the slogan ''Human Rights For All'' on training jerseys.

''That was declared as a political statement and therefore prohibited,'' Neuendorf said. ''We're not talking about a political decision that can be made one way or the other with a slogan like Human Rights For All.' It's about human rights. And human rights are universal and binding all over the world.'' Neuendorf said Germany was cooperating with other European federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games to protest against discrimination.

''It's not a political statement, because it's a statement for human rights,'' said Neuendorf, who added if it was banned, ''I would be quite prepared to accept a fine as well.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022