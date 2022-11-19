Super-subs power Chennaiyin, Blasters ended Hyderabad's unbeaten run

Chennaiyin FC earned their first victory at home this season with a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday. Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the first half before Ishan Pandita equalised in the final quarter. Substitutes Vincy Baretto and Abdenasser El Khayati struck late for the Marina Machans as Jamshedpur notched up three consecutive losses for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

In the day's second game, Kerala Blasters ended Hyderabad FC's unbeaten run this season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Hyderabad. Dimitrios Diamantakos (18') scored the only goal of the game to take the Kerala Blasters to third place in the league. Hyderabad FC were going to retain their place at the top of the table regardless of the result, and were heading into this tie on the back of four straight 1-0 victories. Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukomanović are on the road to recovery with convincing wins in their last three matches after a slow start to the season. Manolo Marquez made three changes to the Hyderabad FC line up after the win against Jamshedpur FC. Kerala Blasters were unchanged from their last win. Hyderabad FC had most of the possession in the first half, but the away side were solid at the back, and limited the defending champions to half chances for most of the half.

Kerala Blasters took the lead thanks to some excellent work from Adrian Luna in the build-up to the goal in the 18th minute. The Uruguayan found some space in the pockets, before playing an ambitious lobbed pass into the path of an onrushing Nishu Kumar. Hyderabad FC's Anuj Kumar came charging out of his line to prevent the ball from reaching Nishu Kumar, but his push wasn't strong enough, and went straight into the path of Dimitrios Diamantakos, who slammed the ball into the net.

In the first match, both sides made four changes to their respective lineups. Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali and Jiteshwor Singh dropped out of the squad for the hosts, while El Khayati dropped to the bench.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi returned in the heart of defence as Jockson Dhas, Sajal Bag, and Sourav Das were given their first starts.

Daniel Chukwu, Laldinpuia Pachuau, and Laldinliana Renthlei were all out injured for Jamshedpur, while Harry Sawyer dropped to the bench. Farukh Choudhary, Wellington Priori, Muhammed Uvais, and Pandita were all drafted into the starting lineup. The injury-riddled Red Miners were dealt another injury blow in the 16th minute when Priori was stretchered off.

To make things worse, Jamshedpur went behind in the 27th minute. Julius Duker played a through ball to Dhas, who galloped forward in acres of space before getting his shot away. The midfielder’s attempt was parried by the keeper straight to Sliskovic, who stayed alert and headed the ball home from close range.

The game burst into life in the final quarter of the match. In the 76th minute, Sawyer flicked the ball on with his head towards the box as Pandita met it with a well-struck volley to level the score. The lead did not last long as Chennaiyin substitutes - El Khayati and Baretto - combined in the very next minute to put the Marina Machans ahead again.

El Khayati whipped in a cross from the left flank and Baretto took it on the volley with his first touch of the match. There was enough time for El Khayati to bag a goal for himself - the Dutch midfielder sold a dummy to Peter Hartley before slotting the ball in at the near post five minutes from time to wrap up the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)