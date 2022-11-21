Left Menu

World team chess: India play out draws in first two rounds

In other matches, a strong US team average rating 2643 defeated Poland 2556, with draws on the top three boards before Grandmaster Varuzhan Akobian won on the fourth board.Azerbaijan 2662, the highest-rated team in Group B, defeated Uzbekistan 2524 2.5-1.5.In Indias second round, S L Narayanans win over Mateusz Bartel was cancelled out by Sethuramans defeat at the hands of Igor Janik.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:29 IST
World team chess: India play out draws in first two rounds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

India opened their campaign in the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here with two draws in Group B.

After games on all four boards in the match against host Israel in round one ended in draws, India drew 2-2 against Poland late on Sunday.

The Indian team, with an average rating of 2611, could not break through against the lower-rated Israel (2589).

India's top player Grandmaster Vidit S Gujrathi (Elo 2662) shared honours with his Israeli opponent Maxim Rodshtein in 31 moves. The others -- Nihal Sarin, S P Sethuraman and Abhijeet Gupta -- too followed suit. In other matches, a strong US team (average rating 2643) defeated Poland (2556), with draws on the top three boards before Grandmaster Varuzhan Akobian won on the fourth board.

Azerbaijan (2662), the highest-rated team in Group B, defeated Uzbekistan (2524) 2.5-1.5.

In India's second round, S L Narayanan's win over Mateusz Bartel was cancelled out by Sethuraman's defeat at the hands of Igor Janik. Gujrathi and Sarin drew their games against Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Kacper Piorun respectively.

In other second round matches, Azerbaijan beat USA 3-1 while Uzbekistan defeated Israel 2.5-1.5. As per the tournament regulations, there is a rapid time control in the round-robin phase. The top four teams from the two groups will advance to the knockout stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022