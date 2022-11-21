Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Germany v Japan World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany play Japan in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET) Where: Khalifa International Stadium Capacity: 40,000 Odds: Germany win: 4/9 Japan win: 6/1 Draw: 17/5 Key stats: * Making their 20th World Cup appearance, Germany have won the title four times.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:19 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Germany v Japan World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Germany play Japan in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET) Where: Khalifa International Stadium Capacity: 40,000 Odds: Germany win: 4/9 Japan win: 6/1 Draw: 17/5 Key stats: * Making their 20th World Cup appearance, Germany have won the title four times. After a surprise 1954 victory over favourites Hungary, they lifted the trophy as West Germany in 1974 and again in 1990 before their triumph at Brazil 2014. * Japan did not play at a World Cup finals until 1998 but have qualified for all six editions since then, reaching the round of 16 three times. * Germany crashed out in the opening stage as defending champions at the last World Cup, finishing bottom of their group after losses to Mexico and South Korea. * Japan lost 3-2 to Belgium in the last 16 in Russia four years ago, giving up a two-goal lead and going out of the tournament to an injury time winner. Previous meetings: Germany and Japan have met twice in friendly internationals. Germany won the first 3-0 in Yokohama in 2004, while the second, a warm-up for the 2006 World Cup in Leverkusen, ended in a 2-2 draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022