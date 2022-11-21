FACTBOX-Soccer-Belgium v Canada World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and odds
Belgium play Canada in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. He also won the Golden Glove Award as the top goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup. Previous meetings: * Belgium beat Canada 2-0 in their only previous meeting, in June, 1989.
Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 44,740
Odds: Belgium win: 1/2
Canada win: 11/2 Draw: 16/5
Key stats: * Canada return to the World Cup for just the second time and first since 1986.
* Canada have never scored in a World Cup. * Belgium appeared in the first World Cup in 1930 and have qualified a total of 14 times.
* Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's World Cup all-time leading top scorer with five goals. * Belgium's Thibaut Courtois claimed the Yashin Trophy as best goalkeeper in 2022. He also won the Golden Glove Award as the top goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup.
