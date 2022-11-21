Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Belgium v Canada World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and odds

Belgium beat Canada 2-0 in their only previous meeting, in June, 1989.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:30 IST
Belgium play Canada in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 44,740

Odds: Belgium win: 1/2

Canada win: 11/2 Draw: 16/5

Key stats: * Canada return to the World Cup for just the second time and first since 1986.

* Canada have never scored in a World Cup. * Belgium appeared in the first World Cup in 1930 and have qualified a total of 14 times.

* Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's World Cup all-time leading top scorer with five goals. * Belgium's Thibaut Courtois claimed the Yashin Trophy as best goalkeeper in 2022. He also won the Golden Glove Award as the top goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup.

Previous meetings: * Belgium beat Canada 2-0 in their only previous meeting, in June, 1989.

