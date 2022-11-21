Vinay Kumar Yadav and team win Pro-Am event of Masters Golf 2022

The Pro-Am event of the Masters Golf 2022 was won by Delhi-based professional Vinay Kumar Yadav and his team. The Pro-Am event was played in the Team Stableford format with each team comprising one professional and three amateurs.

Delhi professional Vinay Kumar Yadav led his team to victory in the Pro-Am event with a total score of 113 points. Yadav's team comprised amateurs Rehan Khan, Ambarish Barthakur and Devraj Deb. Mhow-based professional Mukesh Kumar's team finished first runners-up with a total of 110 points. Mukesh's team was made up of amateurs Wg. Cdr. Sreejith, Wg. Cdr. Nitin Rawat and Mr. Anol Kumar Lahon.

Chandigarh professional Aadil Bedi's team were second runners-up with a total of 102 points. The amateurs in Aadil's team were Mr. Bikash Badhavat, Mr. Jakir Hussain and Mr. Y S Kardam. The Closest to the Pin contest on Hole No. 16 was won by H Shankar. His tee shot landed two feet and seven inches from the pin.

The prize for the Straightest Drive on Hole No. 11 was won by Jibanto Borgohain. His drive landed six inches from the centre of the fairway. The Longest Drive contest was Wazid Hussain Hazarika whose drive landed at a distance of 287 yards.

The contest for the best individual Stableford points (for amateurs) was won by Rehan Khan. His score was 42. (ANI)

