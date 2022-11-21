Soccer-Senegal and Netherlands goalless at halftime
The first half of Monday's World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands ended 0-0 at Al Thumama Stadium as the Dutch were left to rue missed chances.
Cody Gakpo opted to square the ball to Steven Bergwijn instead of taking a shot when he was in front of goal early in the game and Frenkie De Jong took too many touches and wasted a good opportunity to score after Bergwijn had set him up.
